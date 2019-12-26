Image copyright Family handout Image caption Firefighter Anthony Knott has been missing for nearly a week

Teams looking for a missing firefighter are searching an outdoor swimming pool close to where he disappeared.

Anthony Knott was last seen at a pub in Lewes, East Sussex, during a work night out on Friday 20 December.

Officers from Sussex Police are working with London Fire Brigade to search open-air Pells Pool and the Pellbrook Cut waterway.

The force said it was "growing increasingly concerned" for Mr Knott's welfare.

It said there were no signs of the 33-year-old, who had been due to return home in the early hours of Saturday, had left the town.

Extensive inquiries and searches of CCTV recordings have been carried out to find Mr Knott, from Orpington.

Writing on Facebook on 26 December, his partner Lucy Otto: "I'm coming to search for you again today, I won't rest until I know what's happened to you."

She told BBC Radio Sussex last week that Mr Knott had been in a happy mood before he disappeared, adding: "He loved his job, he loved his family, it was just simply a Christmas night out."

Image copyright Eddie mitchell Image caption The River Ouse has already been searched by the coastguard

Det Ch Insp Alasdair Henry said: "Our specialist teams have carried out extensive searches with support from volunteers and other emergency services. We have extended these searches to include the Pells Pool and the surrounding area."

Mr Knott, who is 5ft 8ins (1.73m) tall, was wearing a black long-sleeved top, dark denim coat, dark denim jeans and black shoes.

The group he was in was moving between various pubs, but he was last seen at 19:30 GMT in The Lamb in Fisher Street.