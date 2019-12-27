Image copyright Google Image caption Four men were arrested following the assault in North Street

Police in Sussex are investigating the sudden death of a man who was assaulted several days earlier.

The 34-year-old died at an address in Albany Villas, Hove, during the early hours of Thursday.

Detectives said he had suffered head injuries after being assaulted in North Street, Brighton, at about 04:00 GMT on 21 December. Four men were arrested.

A post-mortem examination, which could determine if the incident is linked to his death, has yet to be carried out.

Three 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man, all from Crawley, were arrested at Brighton railway station on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm.

They were released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.