Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Sandy Seagrave was "not afraid of anything", her family said

Two women murdered outside a house in a West Sussex village last Sunday have been officially named by police.

Sandy Seagrave, 76, of Kiln Road, Crawley Down, and Amy Appleton, 32, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down, were found dead outside a house in Hazel Way.

A 37-year-old man, found seriously hurt inside the property, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains on life support, Sussex Police said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Floral tributes to "Sandy" and "Amy" have been left outside the house where the women were killed

In a tribute, Ms Seagrave's family said: "She was one of a kind, an eccentric character who was stubbornly independent, feisty, brave and not afraid of anything.

"She was devoted to children and especially animals, including a wild fox who we are continuing to feed now that she has gone."

Officers were called to the address at 10:18 GMT on 22 December.

A double murder investigation was launched after the discovery of the dead women, one of whom was known to the suspect.

Police have not yet released details of how the two women died, but said it was not a knife attack.

Speaking on Friday, Ch Supt Jerry Westerman, West Sussex divisional commander, said: "This was an isolated, yet shocking incident that has shaken many in the community.

"We are thankful to them for supporting officers as they go about their enquiries, and if anyone wants to talk to them about their concerns or if they have any information they should talk with them."

