Image copyright Family handout Image caption Anthony Knott was due home in the early hours of 21 December

The search for a missing firefighter is returning to "a dangerous area" which flooded around an outdoor swimming pool.

Anthony Knott, 33, disappeared during a work night out in Lewes, East Sussex, on 20 December.

Officers have carried out a land and water search of the local area involving boats, dogs and drones.

Det Insp John Gillings said the force would once again be searching the open-air Pells Pool.

He said the public had been "absolutely fantastic" but urged people "not to come down and be involved with any further physical searches".

"The Pells' floodwater has dropped but it is still a dangerous area and we have got specialist trained search officers down there working in teams."

Det Insp Gillings said officers would also be doing "CCTV sweeps" in the hunt for leads and carrying out "house-to-house" inquiries around The Lamb pub in Fisher Street.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police said a "slight bounce" in Mr Knott's walk and his hand rubbing might jog someone's memory

Mr Knott, of Orpington, has not been seen since leaving his colleagues at the pub for unknown reasons at about 19:15 GMT.

Asked on BBC Breakfast if there was any information about where he went after that, Det Insp Gillings said: "At present, no."

He said the search would continue to focus on "the vicinity of the Pells which is the direction he was last seen walking when he left the pub".

"But obviously there is now additional CCTV that shows him heading in a different direction, slightly later on."

Footage shows Mr Knott walking along White Hill at 19:19, before heading back along the road in the opposite direction about 20 minutes later.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption CCTV shows Mr Knott in Market Street walking back towards the pub

An earlier image showed him walking up Market Street - towards the pub - at 19:41, 20 minutes after his phone was turned off or the battery died.

Mr Knott, who is 5ft 8ins (1.73m) tall, was wearing a black long-sleeved top, dark denim coat, dark jeans and black shoes.

Det Insp Gillings said "Anthony walks on the balls of his feet which makes it looks as though he is bouncing along."

He also said he could be seen rubbing his hands in the newly-released CCTV footage.

The officer said: "We can see him doing [this] within the pub itself earlier in the evening."

Mr Knott's partner Lucy Otto previously said of his disappearance: "This isn't something he would intentionally do. He wouldn't want to stay away."