Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Three women found pills in their kebab after visiting the takeaway at about 02:00 GMT

Two men have been arrested after three women found pills in their takeaway kebabs.

The women, all in their 20s, found the tablets after buying food at Istanbul Grill in High Street, Bognor, on Sunday, Sussex Police said.

Two local men, aged 30 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life, or inflict grievous bodily harm.

Officers said they were investigating why the pills were in the food.

Chief Inspector Jon Carter, said: "The investigation is at an early stage, and exactly what happened, and the motivations of those involved are not yet fully understood.

"However, there is nothing to suggest that any other food outlets are involved."