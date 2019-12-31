Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Cameron Devlin suffered head injuries in a "brutal attack"

The family of an assault victim from Hove who died on Boxing Day have appealed for help in finding out what happened to him.

Cameron Devlin, 34, suffered head injuries when he was attacked in the early hours in Brighton on 21 December.

Sussex Police are investigating whether his death is linked to his injuries from the North Street assault.

Four men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with intent and released while inquiries continue.

Police have released CCTV of another man they want to trace.

In a statement issued through police, Mr Devlin's family said: "Every night in Brighton, a vibrant mix of people enjoy what this city is famous for - a great place to meet and celebrate life.

"Sadly, for Cameron, this night out ended in a brutal attack."

The family said they were appealing for help and support for the police investigation so they can "get to the truth".