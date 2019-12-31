Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Three women found pills in their kebab after visiting the takeaway at about 02:00 GMT

A takeaway where three women were sold a kebab with pills hidden inside has been shut down by police.

The women, all in their 20s, found the tablets after buying food at Istanbul Grill in Bognor Regis High Street on Sunday, Sussex Police said.

Sussex Police said the takeaway "constituted a public nuisance" and imposed a 48-hour enclosure order.

Two men, aged 30 and 42, who were arrested over the contaminated kebab, have been released on bail.

They were arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm, and later released on conditional bail until 27 January while inquiries continue, police said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said an application to confirm the closure order would be made to magistrates on Wednesday.

Ch Insp Jon Carter said: "This is a concerning matter and our inquiries are ongoing to examine and identify the tablets, and determine exactly how they came to be in the food.

"In the meantime, we have taken protective measures by enforcing a closure of the takeaway."