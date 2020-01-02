EuroMillions win was 'gift from dead mum'

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Lizbet Ramus, who was presented with the cheque with her son Reggie, says her first purchase was a £70 coat from Next

A woman who scooped a £1m lottery win on the EuroMillions on Christmas Eve said it was a gift from her dead mother.

Lizbet Ramus, from Shoreham in West Sussex, said she won because her late mother had "sprinkled some magic dust".

The 55-year-old said: "I jumped around the kitchen like a little bunny rabbit when I found out. I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep."

Her mother Lavender, 83, died from an aneurysm in April 2018.

"I think she has sprinkled some magic dust over me," said Ms Ramus. "She's up there looking after me,

"She was a beautiful woman and not a day goes by when I don't think of her, it was the most difficult thing in the world."

Ms Ramus, whose first purchase was a £70 coat from Next, said she will carry on working for the family business as a warehouse manager.

"Obviously I am going to take some holiday. I like my job, believe it or not, it's a very grounding thing," said the mother of one.

"I want to buy myself a nice little bungalow on Shoreham Beach and then I intend to invest the rest and then hopefully it will look after me until my old age.

"You buy a lottery ticket but you don't expect to win to be honest, so it's a major, beautiful surprise."