Image copyright Google Image caption The men were stabbed on Western Road, near Spring Street

Witnesses are being sought after two men were stabbed on Boxing Day.

The men were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital after being attacked in Western Road, Brighton, at 13:50 GMT.

A 28-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a knife was recovered from nearby.

Det Ch Insp Andy Wolstenholme said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack and asked for witnesses to come forward.

The suspect was also arrested for wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

He has been detained for assessment under the Mental Health Act.

A 45-year-old victim from Brighton remains in hospital in a stable condition, and a 38-year-old man from Hove has been discharged.

Det Ch Insp Wolstenholme said: "The incident occurred in the city centre on Boxing Day in broad daylight, when there would have been a large number of people around.

"If you saw what happened, or if you have any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage which could assist with our investigation, please come forward."