Two teenagers have been arrested after a man's body was found in Brighton.

The death of the man on Thursday at a building in North Street is being treated as unexplained, Sussex Police said.

An 18-year-old man from Greenwich and a 16-year-old boy, of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, a police spokesman said.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to contact police.