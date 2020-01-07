Image copyright Dan Jessup Image caption The victim died at the scene

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said it was called to a property in Elphick Road, Newhaven at 23:30 GMT.

The force said despite efforts to save him, the victim died at the scene.

Photographs from the scene show a cordoned off area by a row of terraced houses, alongside multiple police cars and an ambulance. The teenager remains in custody.

Image copyright Dan Jessup Image caption A large police presence was visible in the street