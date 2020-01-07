Newhaven stabbing: Teen held after man dies in attack
- 7 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in East Sussex.
Sussex Police said it was called to a property in Elphick Road, Newhaven at 23:30 GMT.
The force said despite efforts to save him, the victim died at the scene.
Photographs from the scene show a cordoned off area by a row of terraced houses, alongside multiple police cars and an ambulance. The teenager remains in custody.