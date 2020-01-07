Crawley Down killings: Women died from head injuries
Two women killed in a West Sussex village died of head injuries, a coroner has been told.
Sandy Seagrave, 76, and Amy Appleton, 32, were found dead outside a house in Crawley Down on 22 December.
A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was taken to hospital in a "very unstable condition" but is no longer critical, police said.
Post-mortem examinations found both women died of a "head injury", a coroner's court in Crawley heard.
Opening inquests into both deaths, senior coroner Penelope Schofield said she was satisfied the women had "died an unnatural death".
The family of Ms Appleton, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down, said the teacher was a "rock" who was "dedicated" to her pupils at Copthorne Church of England Junior School.
Ms Seagrave, of Kiln Road, Crawley Down, was "one of a kind", her family said.
In a tribute, she was described as "an eccentric character who was stubbornly independent, feisty, brave and not afraid of anything".
The condition of the 37-year-old suspect "continues to improve", Sussex Police said.
He has been transferred from an intensive treatment unit and is on a ward.