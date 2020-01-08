Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Manning died after choking on a piece of sausage at Butlin's holiday park in Bognor Regis

A doctor's surgery has changed the way it deals with children who may need their tonsils removed after a toddler choked to death.

Two-year-old James Manning died in June 2018 after choking on a piece of sausage at Butlin's in Bognor Regis.

West Sussex Coroner's Court in Crawley heard James had a history of choking issues and breathing difficulties.

His mother Natalie Reeves said she felt as though she had to plead with doctors to get a hospital referral.

Ms Reeves, from Battle, East Sussex, told the inquest her son would sometimes wake up gasping for breath and would choke on his food at least once a week.

Image copyright Google Image caption James Manning had been at the resort with his mother and grandmother

Dr Wojciech Kasztura, a GP at Martins Oak Surgery in Battle, gave details to the inquest of James's medical history.

In August 2017 the surgery made a routine referral for an ENT appointment at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings.

When he died 10 months later James was awaiting surgery in Brighton to remove his tonsils and adenoids.

A month earlier, the GP surgery had written to the Brighton hospital asking for an expedited appointment because James was finding it more difficult to eat.

The inquest had previously heard that just days before the death, Ms Reeves had called to ask about her son's place on a hospital waiting list, and told a staff member: "If you do not do something for my son something bad is going to happen."

Dr Kasztura denied a claim by a barrister representing Ms Reeves that James should have received an urgent referral much sooner.

However, Dr Kasztura told the inquest: "We have learned from the unfortunate accident."

Cases like James's are now referred direct to Brighton rather than first to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings. Since the change two child patients have been referred direct to Brighton.

The inquest continues.

