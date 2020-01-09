Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Manning died after choking on a piece of sausage at Butlin's holiday park in Bognor Regis

A toddler who choked on a sausage while on a Butlin's holiday could still be alive if his tonsils had been removed sooner, an inquest heard.

Two-year-old James Manning died in June 2018 after choking at Butlin's in Bognor Regis.

Consultant Philip Hyde, from Southampton Children's Hospital told an inquest "red flags" were missed despite a number of choking episodes.

Dr Hyde added that James's condition "warranted an urgent referral".

The toddler, from Battle, East Sussex, died two weeks after choking on a piece of sausage at the holiday resort.

Image copyright Google Image caption James Manning had been at the resort with his mother and grandmother

West Sussex Coroner's Court in Crawley heard James had a history of choking issues and breathing difficulties.

He had been on a waiting list to have his adenoids removed, along with his enlarged tonsils, in a bid to prevent more incidents.

His mother Natalie Reeves previously told the inquest her son would sometimes wake up gasping for breath and would choke on his food at least once a week.

Ms Reeves said she felt she had to plead with doctors to get a hospital referral.

Dr Hyde said: "I feel that the NHS could have responded quicker to his situation, most particular his multiple episodes of presentation. I feel there were opportunities to intervene and they would have made a difference to him choking in 2018."

Dr Hyde said "red flags" were missed and James should have been "on a much more rapid referral pathway". He suggested James could still be alive if his tonsils had been removed earlier.

The inquest continues.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.