Image copyright Google Image caption Firearms officers were called to Lewes Road

Police have Tasered and fired rubber bullets at a man who ran towards the public armed with a knife.

Officers sent to Lewes Road, Brighton, just after midday discharged a baton round at the man "to protect the public and ensure his safe detention".

Sussex Police said as the 19-year-old was approached by firearms officers, he "ran towards members of the public".

He was detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. No members of the public were harmed.

