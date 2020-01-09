Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Cameron Devlin suffered head injuries in a "brutal attack"

A fifth man has been arrested by police investigating an assault in which the victim died.

Cameron Devlin, 34, suffered head injuries when he was attacked in the early hours in Brighton on 21 December.

Police are investigating whether his death on Boxing Day is linked to his injuries from the North Street assault.

A 20-year-old man is being questioned in connection with the assault. Four men arrested on 21 December have been released under investigation.

Sussex Police said the three 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old, from Crawley, were questioned on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

