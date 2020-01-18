Sussex

Hove flats fall: Murder arrest as woman plunges to her death

  • 18 January 2020
Clarendon House in Clarendon Road, Hove, Image copyright Google
Image caption The force has notified the IOPC

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who fell to her death from a block of flats.

The woman fell from the seventh floor of Clarendon House in Clarendon Road, Hove, at about 05:55 GMT.

A 52-year-old man, said by police to have known the victim, was arrested.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified, as Sussex Police had had recent contact with the man and woman.

