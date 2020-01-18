Hove flats fall: Murder arrest as woman plunges to her death
- 18 January 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who fell to her death from a block of flats.
The woman fell from the seventh floor of Clarendon House in Clarendon Road, Hove, at about 05:55 GMT.
A 52-year-old man, said by police to have known the victim, was arrested.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified, as Sussex Police had had recent contact with the man and woman.