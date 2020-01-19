Image copyright Nettie Glandfield Image caption The olive ridley turtle is normally found off the warmer shores of Mexico

A rare turtle has been rescued off the south coast by two women who were out swimming.

The injured olive ridley turtle, usually found around Mexico or the Canaries, was spotted 20m off Seaford beach in East Sussex.

Emma Holter and Lisa Glandfield brought the female reptile to shore and saw she had injuries to her face and shell.

They called the British Divers Marine Life Rescue who took the turtle to Brighton Sea Life centre for treatment.

The last time this endangered species was found in British waters was in 2016 off the north coast of Wales.

Image copyright Nettie Glandfield Image caption The juvenile female had injuries to her face and shell

Corrine Gordon, a vet specialising in marine animals, said: "She does have some damage but her injuries are not life threatening.

"However, it is a big concern that she only had a temperature of 10.8C when picked up. She is in cold shock.

"We are really hoping she survives."

Size of Jack Russell

Once the juvenile turtle is at a more natural temperature for her breed, it is hoped she will be able to feed, Ms Gordon added.

Nettie Glandfield was with her mother Lisa when the reptile was brought from the water.

"We thought she may be dead, but every now and then she would make a small movement," she said.

"The beach was windy, so we wrapped her in a wet towel to keep her a bit warmer, and sheltered, until the vet arrived.

"She wasn't very big, about the size of a Jack Russell, and she's so far from home."

Image copyright Nettie Glandfield Image caption The reptile was taken to the Sea Life centre in Brighton

The turtle weights 2.5kg and is less than half a metre in length. Olive ridley's usually grow to about 1m in length.

Its name derives from the generally greenish colour of its skin and shell.

Dr Sky Yates, who helped with the rescue and confirmed the markings and colour were consistent with the olive ridley breed, said: "It was so bizarre seeing this turtle on Seaford beach.

"She's got a long way to go with recovery, but the ladies who pulled her from the water did a great job."

The Sea Life centre in Brighton has been contacted for a comment.