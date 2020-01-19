Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nicola Redman has been described as "the life and soul of the family"

A mother of two killed in a fall from the seventh floor of a tower block was "vibrant and loving", her family has said.

Nicola Redman was pronounced dead at the scene at Clarendon House, Clarendon Road, in Hove, on Saturday morning.

A 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in custody for questioning, Sussex Police said.

"Life is not going to be the same without her," 33-year-old Ms Redman's family said in a statement.

The force has notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct

"Nicola was the life and soul of the family," the statement said.

In a separate statement, her son said: "She was a joyful, kind-hearted and beautiful mother who will be greatly missed."

Ms Redman, of Monument View, Brighton, and the arrested man were known to each other, the force said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified, as Sussex Police had had recent contact with the man and woman.