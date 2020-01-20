Image copyright Google Image caption Sussex Police successfully obtained what is thought to be the first ever Stalking Protection Order

A man has been served with what is thought to be the first Stalking Protection Order, hours after a new act was introduced to protect victims.

Sussex Police obtained the SPO against a 22-year-old man from Lancing, West Sussex, during a hearing at Brighton Magistrates' Court.

It relates to his alleged online stalking of a woman in her early 20s.

Police say the order will last indefinitely and a criminal investigation into the case is ongoing.

The man was present in court and did not contest the application for the order, which prohibits him from contacting the woman, sharing or posting any photograph of her on the internet, sharing or posting any photograph of her to any other individual.

