Brighton's city centre to be car free by 2023

Brighton city centre could be car free by 2023 after Brighton and Hove City Council voted to commission a report into how the policy might work.

The plan, agreed by the Green and Labour groups, will see a detailed report drawn up by October.

It will explore how to take cars out of the city centre within three years, as part of a drive to improve air quality and reduce emissions.

The review will also examine who should be exempt from such a ban.

Labour, which leads Brighton and Hove City Council, brought the motion, together with support from Green councillors.

Green Party councillor Amy Heley said: "This is a sensible step to help our city become carbon neutral by 2030. We would be neglecting our ambitious targets if we didn't look at transport use."

Image caption Protesters from Extinction Rebellion called on councillors to back plans for a car-free city centre

No decision has yet been made on where a car-free zone might be, or which vehicles might be exempt.

Ms Heley told the BBC residents with disabilities, taxi drivers and traders would also be considered when deciding who could be exempt from such a ban.

Labour-led Brighton and Hove City Council declared a climate emergency in January 2019, and promised to make the city carbon neutral by 2030.

Labour councillor Anne Pissaridou said: "The planet is on fire. Time's short and we have to start now."