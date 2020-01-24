Image copyright Google Image caption Insp Anthony Lumb was suspended from Sussex Police in March 2017

A police inspector formed inappropriate relationships with five vulnerable women, a hearing has been told.

Brighton-based Sussex Police officer Anthony Lumb had sex with a care worker on multiple occasions, and another woman said she felt "groomed" by him.

Mr Lumb, an officer for 27 years, is also accused of engaging in sexual activity while on duty.

He has denied his actions amounted to gross misconduct. He failed to appear at the disciplinary hearing in Lewes.

Mr Lumb was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in March 2017 but the case was dropped in October 2018 due to insufficient evidence.

James Berry told the panel at the force's headquarters that Mr Lumb would have known his conduct between 2002 and 2016 was unacceptable.

He said: "It has been clear that it is inappropriate to engage in sexual activity with victims of crime, with people who they are engaged with in the course of their police duties and vulnerable persons."

'Effectively been groomed'

Nicola Brookes, who has waived her rights to anonymity, met Mr Lumb after being the victim of a disability hate crime, the panel was told.

Mr Berry said: "It is not alleged that Insp Lumb's contact was unwanted by Ms Brookes at the time, but her view is that on reflection she feels as if she has effectively been groomed because Insp Lumb took advantage of her situation and his position."

Another complainant first met Mr Lumb when he interviewed her about an attempted arson she had witnessed.

Mr Berry said: "She was unwell. It would have been apparent to then-Sgt Lumb from his very first meeting at her address that she was a vulnerable person."

The panel heard Mr Lumb and the woman went on to have sex at her home on multiple occasions.

The hearing continues.

