Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Sandy Seagrave and Amy Appleton were found dead outside a house in Crawley Down

A man has been charged with murdering two women who were found dead in a West Sussex village.

Sandy Seagrave, 76, and Amy Appleton, 32, were found dead outside a house in Crawley Down on 22 December.

Daniel Appleton, 37, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down, is accused of killing both women and is charged with two counts of murder.

He will appear before Crawley Magistrates' Court on Monday, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.