Fire breaks out at Haywards Heath College
- 27 January 2020
A fire has broken out at a college in West Sussex.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) sent eight engines and an aerial ladder to Haywards Heath sixth form college at Harlands Road at about 14:00 GMT
The college closed in 2014 but had been due to reopen in September following a takeover by Chichester College Group.
WSFRS said the fire was in a new building under construction at the site.
