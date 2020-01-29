Sussex

Shoreham Airshow inquest to be held without a jury

  • 29 January 2020
Shoreham air crash Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA
Image caption The jet crashed on to the A27, killing 11 men

An inquest into the deaths of 11 men in the Shoreham air crash will be held without a jury, a coroner has ruled.

Lawyers for the families had previously argued a jury was "vital" at the hearing.

At a pre-inquest review, senior coroner Penelope Schofield said the six-week inquest would be held in September.

Pilot Andrew Hill, whose vintage jet crashed on to the A27 in West Sussex during the Shoreham Airshow in 2015, was last year cleared of manslaughter.

He was attempting a loop manoeuvre when the Hawker Hunter aircraft he was flying plunged on to the dual carriageway on 22 August and exploded into a fireball.

Ms Schofield said she accepted the case raised "questions of great public importance".

She promised a "fearless and impartial" investigation and added: "As a coroner, I will be able to make very detailed and reasoned factual findings which will be made public.

"It is my decision that the public interest can be better served by myself sitting alone."

Image copyright BBC/Sussex Police/Facebook
Image caption (Top row, left to right) Matt Jones, Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt, Maurice Abrahams, Richard Smith. (Bottom row, left to right) Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Trussler, Daniele Polito, Dylan Archer, Graham Mallinson

