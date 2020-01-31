Image copyright Dan Jessup Image caption The male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision

A cyclist has died in a collision involving a bus and a car that left the scene.

The crash happened at the junction of London Road and Grovelands Road in Hailsham, East Sussex, at about 19:00 GMT on Thursday.

Sussex Police said the 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Officers are trying to trace the driver of the vehicle that left the scene without stopping.