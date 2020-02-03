Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kayleigh Hanks was found at her flat in London Road, Bexhill

A man who is on trial for murdering his on-off partner has strangled three people in the past, a court heard.

Ian Paton denies murdering Kayleigh Hanks, 29, at her flat in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, on 21 July, claiming he "restrained" her in self-defence.

Prosecutor Alexandra Healy QC told Hove Crown Court the 36-year-old had also strangled two other women - including his previous girlfriend - and a man.

Mr Paton said he believed Ms Hanks was going to kill him during a struggle.

"I just felt that she was going to kill me and stab me," he told the court.

"She was trying to get the blade to me."

The court previously heard he strangled Ms Hanks while their baby daughter slept in the same room.

While she lay unmoving, he set about cutting himself and arranging the scene to make it look like she had attacked him with a knife.

'So quickly'

During cross examination Ms Healy said: "During evidence to the jury you gave the impression you held the hand that had the knife with your left hand, with your right hand pressing down on her neck.

"But in the police interview you gave a different account."

Mr Paton said: "I still can't get my head around it now.

"You can ask me exactly how it happened but I can't tell you exactly because it happened so quickly."

Ms Healy suggested to Mr Paton the reason he could not remember the incident clearly, was "because you made it up".

Mr Paton said she was "completely wrong".