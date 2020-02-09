Image copyright Niamh Langan Image caption The coastguard has lead the search for a missing surfer

A surfer was rescued by the coastguard more than two hours after getting into trouble during Storm Ciara.

The man was seen struggling off the coast of Hastings, East Sussex, at about 11:00 GMT, prompting a search involving the Coastguard helicopter.

He was found alive by the Coastguard about six miles away in Rye Bay shortly before 13:30.

Saffron Peterson, who phoned emergency services, said he lost his board and was being "sucked under the swell".

A video shared on social media appeared to show a man wearing a wetsuit paddling through waves.

HM Coastguard said: "The surfer was seen to lose his surf board by a Coastguard team who were out on patrol this afternoon.

"The Coastguard helicopter, Hastings RNLI Lifeboat, Bexhill Coastguard Rescue Team and Ryde Bay Coastguard Rescue Team carried out the search for him."

Earlier, the RNLI had advised people to "stay clear of exposed areas and breaking waves" during the storm.