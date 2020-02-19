Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police said the two stabbed men did not have life-threatening injuries

A man and a woman have been arrested after two men were stabbed at a wine bar in East Sussex.

Sussex Police say they were called to the Mixologist Wine Bar in Church Road, Hove, at about 23:20 GMT on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, were taken to hospital. At least one of the victims is believed to be a doorman at the bar.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted assault and a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of aiding and abetting assault.

They remain in custody.

