Image copyright Sussex Police/Eddie Mitchell Image caption Suel Delgado died in hospital after being hit by a car on Brighton seafront

A suspect has been charged with murdering a man who was hit by a 4x4 on Brighton's seafront.

Suel Delgado, 20, from Crawley, was killed and two others were injured in the crash with a BMW X6 on Marine Parade on 1 December.

Iftekhar Khondaker, of Caithness Road, Mitcham, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The 33-year-old is in custody and due before Brighton magistrates on Friday.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.