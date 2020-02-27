Image copyright Paul Gillett Image caption East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has been praised for its improvements

A hospital trust that was once rated inadequate has been praised by inspectors and rated as good.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the Conquest Hospital in Hastings and Eastbourne District General, has been judged as outstanding in parts after an inspection last year.

In 2015 it went into special measures after inadequate ratings by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors.

It was taken out of special measures three years later.

Nigel Acheson, the CQC's deputy chief inspector of hospitals in the south, said: "We have found good evidence that the trust is making steady progress.

"In our most recent inspection we were encouraged by the sustained and embedded improvements that have been made."

He said the trust's journey of improvement was shown in its end of life care and community health services for adults which had gone from requires improvement to outstanding.

Adrian Bull, the trust's chief executive, said the results were a "significant milestone", adding: "We will not rest on our laurels; we have more to do."

He said the trust was planning for a £500m revamp at its three sites in Bexhill, Hastings and Eastbourne as it worked to establish fully sustainable services and maintain urgent care services in Eastbourne and Hastings.