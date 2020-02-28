Image copyright Sussex Police/Eddie Mitchell Image caption Suel Delgado died in hospital after being hit by a car on Brighton seafront

A second man has been charged in connection with the death of a man hit by a 4x4 on Brighton's seafront.

Suel Delgado, 20, from Crawley, suffered fatal head injuries and two others were hurt in the crash with a BMW X6, on Marine Parade on 1 December.

Irfan Khondaker, 26, unemployed, of Caithness Road, Mitcham, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Earlier, Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, of the same address, was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Both men are due before Brighton magistrates later.

