Emergency services were called to the scene west of the Fishbourne roundabout on Thursday

Two women have died and four other people have been injured in a two-car collision in West Sussex.

A Ford Focus and a Renault Zoe collided and then crashed into trees on the A27 near Chichester at about 22:10 GMT on Thursday.

Two women from Chichester, aged 80 and 75, who were passengers in the Renault Zoe, died at the scene.

A 27-year-old man from Emsworth who was driving the Ford Focus is being treated for life-threatening head injuries.

The other occupants in the Renault Zoe were treated for minor injuries.

A section of the eastbound carriageway close to the scene west of the Fishbourne roundabout was closed overnight and reopened at 08:00.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either of the cars in the time leading up to it, is urged to contact Sussex Police.