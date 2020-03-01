Man arrested after police stand-off in Eastbourne
- 1 March 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following a three hour stand-off with police.
Armed officers and specialist negotiators from Sussex Police were called to Redoubt Road, Eastbourne, at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday.
A 34-year-old man had been inside a property on the street during the stand-off which ended at 22:30, the force said.
The arrested man is in police custody for questioning.