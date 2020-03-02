Worthing: Man in court over Islamist-related terror offences
A West Sussex man has appeared in court facing Islamist-related terror charges.
Zakaria Yanaouri, 20, of Congreve Road in Worthing has been charged with five counts of possessing material likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
Mr Yanaouri was arrested on 24 February in a Counter Terrorism operation.
He was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates, where he did not enter a plea. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 13 March.
