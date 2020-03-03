Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Tiffany Tate denies all the charges against her

An eight-week-old baby died from a head injury after being shaken by her mother or father, a jury has heard.

Tiffany Tate and Michael Roe deny murdering Holly Roe and causing or allowing her death at their Sussex home in September 2018.

Lewes Crown Court heard post-mortem tests found the infant had bleeding and bruising around her brain, bleeding in both her eyes and 12 rib fractures.

Prosecuter Sally Howes QC said all the injuries were non-accidental.

She said: "The opinion of the many pathologists involved in the investigation into the death of this baby is that the combination and extent of the injuries found indicates... some form of shaking."

The court heard an ambulance was called to the family home in Alderbrook Close, Crowborough, just after 01:30 BST on 10 September 2018 to reports a baby was in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics found the infant cold, not breathing and with no heart activity at all.

She was declared dead in hospital.

'Difficulty bonding'

The court heard the couple began their relationship towards the end of September 2017 and Ms Tate had moved into Mr Roe's home before falling pregnant.

Holly was born on 14 July 2018, two months prematurely, and shortly after Ms Tate told a health visitor she was having "difficulty bonding" with her daughter, the jury was told.

A few days before Holly died Mr Roe told a health visitor he had taken over night-feeds as Ms Tate "had no patience feeding Holly at night".

On 10 September, Ms Tate was upstairs in bed and Mr Roe was alone with Holly when he gave her a midnight feed, the court was told.

Mr Roe told police she was "absolutely fine" before he put his child to bed and then fell asleep, jurors heard.

He said later something "startled" him and when he felt Holly's head it was cold while her chest was warm.

Jurors were told Mr Roe woke Ms Tate and gave Holly two rescue breaths but she did not respond.

The trial continues.