Selsey: Nine suspected illegal immigrants arrested
- 6 March 2020
A number of suspected illegal immigrants have been detained after they were seen running from a lorry.
Police said they were alerted to the incident in Chichester Road, Selsey, West Sussex, at about 12.42 GMT.
Officers assisted by the National Police Air Helicopter carried out an extensive search of the area and arrested eight men and a teenage boy.
They are being held on suspicion of immigration offences, and the incident has been handed to the Home Office.