Fire at Hastings and Rye Labour Party office 'suspicious'
- 12 March 2020
A fire at a Labour Party office is being described as "suspicious" by police.
The fire at the Hastings and Rye Labour Party office in Bohemia Road, Hastings, was reported at 22:20 GMT on Tuesday.
A few people were in the building at the time following a meeting, a Labour Party spokesman said. No-one was injured.
Sussex Police are treating the cause as suspicious and have asked any witnesses to contact them.