Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Members of the group volunteer to do shopping for those unable to leave their homes

An online community group has been set up in Brighton to help look after the vulnerable and those self isolating because of the coronavirus.

The Facebook group was set up by University of Sussex lecturer Dr Andrea Brock and her friend Daniel Therkelsen.

"It can be incredibly isolating to be in your house for weeks," Dr Brock said.

"So we are setting up this group so people can ask for help and they can ask for support."

People who contact the group will be put in contact with someone who can help with food shopping, picking up prescriptions, or even take a dog for a walk.

In less than 24 hours, after being set up on Friday, the Facebook group had more than 630 members.

Find out how many confirmed cases of coronavirus there are in your area:

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. How many confirmed cases are in your area? Enter a postcode, English council or Scottish NHS area to find out. Wales and Northern Ireland are not currently providing localised figures

If you can't see the look-up click here

"We are used to this idea that asking for help is a bad thing and that is not something we are encouraged to do," Dr Brock said.

"We had a couple of cases already where people need something and other people have joined in.

"We need to look after each other and have solidarity with each other, particularly with those who are most vulnerable."

Group members have been printing posters and flyers to be distributed around Brighton to encourage those who need help to reach out.

Dr Brock, who lives in Preston Circus, added: "There is a lot of things we can do as people who live here and people who are connected to others in this community, and in times like this we need more solidarity and mutual aid to help each other out."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.