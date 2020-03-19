Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The firm says it will monitor the situation and plans to reopen when it can

Butlin's has temporarily closed all three of its seaside resorts amid coronavirus concerns.

A statement said Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness would be shut between 20 March and 16 April.

It said the decision was taken "sadly", but "the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team are our absolute priority".

The business said guests would be able to rebook holidays for a later date and transfer their breaks to Haven.

Butlin's holiday camps began in 1936, when Billy Butlin opened the first resort in Skegness.

Bognor and Mine head opened in 1960, and 1962 respectively.