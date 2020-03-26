Image caption Danny Hughes is keeping away from his family while working with Covid-19 patients

A paramedic has moved into a campervan in order to keep working while protecting his family from Covid-19.

Danny Hughes found out a family member had become symptomatic while he was working away from home.

He said battling the coronavirus pandemic with his colleagues was the best use of his time.

The 28-year-old RAF veteran, who deals with coronavirus patients every day, also has family in the high-risk group, including one who is pregnant.

Mr Hughes said he was worried about passing the virus to other family members.

While away working for the South East Coast Ambulance service (Secamb) in Polegate, East Sussex, one of his family became symptomatic.

He said: "Given the state of how busy we are I didn’t think that sitting at home for two weeks would be the best use of my time.

“I thought it was more advantageous to isolate myself temporarily.”

Image caption Danny Hughes has urged the public to follow government guidance

Mr Hughes, who lives in Newhaven, added: “I may not have symptoms but there is nothing to say I won’t pass it on to my family.”

He also thanked the public for their support, but called on people to obey government guidance so that the NHS is not “overrun” with Covid-19 cases.

“I have witnessed the effects of the virus and would urge members of the public to read the latest government advice.

“Contact 111 if needed and only call 999 in an emergency to free up ambulances for emergencies.

“We are exceptionally busy."