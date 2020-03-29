Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Owen Harding has not been seen since leaving his family home on Thursday evening

A woman whose teenage son went missing three days ago when he went out to watch the sunset, has made a plea to find him.

Owen Harding, 16, left the family home in Saltdean, East Sussex, on Thursday.

Mum Stella said his disappearance was out of character and fears he may have come to harm.

"Clearly it is a really difficult time for everyone at the moment... and our ability to get out of the house and find him is limited," she said.

"We think there is a possibility that something has happened to Owen and are appealing for those in Saltdean, Telscombe, Ovingdean and Brighton to look out for him."

The emergency services have been searching the East Sussex shoreline.

In a Twitter post, actor James Krishna Floyd, who is related to Owen through his cousin's son, urged people to call police with any information.

The actress and TV presenter Nadia Sawalha, whose daughter is a friend of the teenager, also tweeted an appeal.

Skip Twitter post by @nadiasawalha PLEASE PLEASE help FIND my daughters friend OWEN HARDING .. he is only SIXTEEN . His MOTHER is beside herself with worry . He is at HIGH RISK .You can only imagine how hard this is for his friends and family ! IF you’ve seen or heard ANYTHING please contact below ! URGENT . 🙏🙏 https://t.co/eJfHKZbjPi — nadia sawalha (@nadiasawalha) March 28, 2020 Report

Owen is described as white, 6ft tall, of athletic build, and with short brown hair.

He was wearing a black or dark hooded top, grey tracksuit trousers and white trainers.

Sussex Police said he was last seen leaving his home address at about 19:00 GMT, and has not been in touch with any friends or family since then.

'Follow coronavirus guidelines'

Officers said Owen also has links to the East Riding area of Yorkshire.

They have urged residents in Saltdean and the surrounding areas to check any sheds or outbuildings, and contact police if they see him.

However, they urged everyone to abide by the Covid-19 government guidance at all times, and to not put themselves or anyone else at risk.