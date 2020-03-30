Coronavirus: Brighton man accused of 'spitting coronavirus' on police
- 30 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man accused of spitting at three police officers and claiming to have coronavirus has been charged with assault.
Peter Davy, 65, has been charged with three counts of assaulting emergency workers in Brighton on Saturday.
He is also accused of using threatening or abusive words with intent to cause fear of violence and alarm or distress.
Mr Davy, of Albion Street, Brighton, is due to appear before the city's magistrates later.