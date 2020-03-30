Sussex

Coronavirus: Brighton man accused of 'spitting coronavirus' on police

  • 30 March 2020
A man accused of spitting at three police officers and claiming to have coronavirus has been charged with assault.

Peter Davy, 65, has been charged with three counts of assaulting emergency workers in Brighton on Saturday.

He is also accused of using threatening or abusive words with intent to cause fear of violence and alarm or distress.

Mr Davy, of Albion Street, Brighton, is due to appear before the city's magistrates later.

