Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Owen Harding seen on CCTV images in Saltdean on the day of his disappearance

CCTV images of a missing teenager who disappeared from his home a week ago have been released.

Owen Harding, 16, left his family home in Saltdean, East Sussex, on Thursday 26 March.

His mother has said he was upset and it is thought he may have set off on a 280-mile walk to see his girlfriend in Pocklington, East Yorkshire.

Pictures published by Sussex Police show Owen walking away from his home on the day he disappeared.

The force said he walked south along Bannings Vale at about 18:50 GMT, and may have turned into Hamsey Road.

Owen's mum, Stella Harding, said: “He was upset. We were talking about travel restrictions because of the Covid-19 situation and I think he needed to go and stomp it off.

“We often go for walks in this area and when he didn’t come back I started to worry and I spoke to my friends and we went to look for him.”

Two witnesses have reported a boy matching his description alongside the A259 near the clifftop at about 18:15 BST.

Police have appealed to any drivers who may have recorded Owen on dashcam after this time.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Police have searched nearby cliffs and urged drivers to check dashcam footage taken in that area

Owen is described as white, 6ft tall, of athletic build, and with short brown hair.

He was wearing a black or dark hooded top, grey tracksuit trousers and white trainers.

Sussex Police said he has not been in touch with any friends or family since leaving home.