Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police were called to Whitehawk Road in Brighton on Sunday afternoon

A man, thought to be in his 20s, has died after being found injured in a street in Sussex.

Police were called to Whitehawk Road in Brighton, just south of the junction with Findon Road, at about 14:30 BST on Sunday. The man was taken to hospital but later died.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Alex Geldart said it was thought to be an "isolated incident".

“Our thoughts are with the victim and his family at this very difficult time," he added.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about how the man came to be fatally injured, is asked to contact Sussex Police.