Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Kelly Fitzgibbons with Ava and Lexi Needham

Four members of a family found dead in their home had suffered shotgun wounds, an inquest heard.

The bodies of Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and Robert Needham, 42, were found with those of their children Ava Needham, four, and two-year-old Lexi Needham.

Police found a shotgun at the scene in Duffield Lane in Woodmancote near Chichester, West Sussex, on 29 March, coroner Penelope Schofield was told.

Inquests into the deaths were opened and adjourned to a later date.

Sussex Police says it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

The family's pet dog was also found inside the property, police said.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Builder Robert Needham was found dead at the property in Woodmancote

Ms Fitzgibbons, a legal secretary, was described by sister Emma as a "wonderful and special person" who was "kind, caring, funny and always smiling".

Mr Needham's family said he was a "quiet and thoughtful son and brother" who had a "loving, caring young family".

"We are devastated and bewildered at this most difficult of times," they said.