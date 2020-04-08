Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The person was caught on CCTV on Hamsey Road at about the time Owen Harding was spotted walking along the road

Police are trying to identify a person seen on CCTV in the search for a teenager missing from home for almost two weeks.

Owen Harding, 16, left his family home in Saltdean, East Sussex, on Thursday 26 March.

His family said they thought he may have set off to walk to see his girlfriend in East Yorkshire.

Sussex Police they were looking for a person who may have been out for a run or other sports activity.

The CCTV shows someone, who police believe to be Owen, walking along Hamsey Road, Saltdean at 18:15 GMT on 26 March.

A man in a hooded top who was also filmed has contacted police, but officers are keen to speak to another person in the CCTV footage.

Owen's mother, Stella Hardking, has said it was thought he may have set off on a 280-mile walk to see his girlfriend in Pocklington, East Yorkshire.

She said: “He was upset. We were talking about travel restrictions because of the Covid-19 situation and I think he needed to go and stomp it off."

Owen is white, 6ft tall, of athletic build, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a black or dark hooded top, grey tracksuit trousers and white trainers.

Sussex Police said he had not been in touch with any friends or family since leaving home.

