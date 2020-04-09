Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The motorcyclist's actions were described as "hugely disappointing"

A biker has been caught by police after riding 150mph down a quiet motorway.

The man was travelling southbound on the M23 when he passed a marked police car at about 10:15 BST on Thursday.

He was travelling so fast officers lost sight of him near Fulking, West Sussex.

Sussex Police condemned the rider's actions as "hugely disappointing", coming less than 24 hours after it issued an appeal for drivers to avoid unnecessary journeys.

After losing sight of the motorbike, officers spotted a van in a nearby car park, but the driver said he had not seen a speeding motorcycle.

"Not convinced by his response, the officers continued into the car park, where the bike was spotted and the rider was detained," a spokesman said.

Ch Insp Michael Hodder added: "Just because a road is clear, it does not give you license to speed or commit any other offence."

Sussex Police said a 25-year-old man from Worthing had been "reported for dangerous driving, speeding and failing to stop".

His bike was also seized.

