Image copyright Family picture Image caption Katie Horne, 21, in a picture taken on her 18th birthday

The family of a 21-year-old nursery worker who died with coronavirus say they have been left “completely devastated” by her death.

Katie Horne, from Burgess Hill, in Sussex, was admitted to hospital about four weeks ago with a severe liver condition.

Her sister Emma said she needed a transplant, but contracted Covid-19 and died on Saturday.

“People need to understand how serious this is,” she told the BBC.

Emma said her sister had been undergoing tests for a mystery condition, which turned out to be a serious problem with her liver.

She was initially admitted to the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

But it became clear she needed a transplant and she was transferred to King’s College Hospital in London.

However, “she tested positive for Covid, so couldn't go on the transplant list,” Emma said.

Katie’s struggle with the liver condition and coronavirus lasted for about 12 days, during which time she was not on a ventilator.

'In our hearts'

Paying tribute to her “bubbly” sister, Emma said: “If anyone needed anything, you could always count on Kate to be there. She was so full of life and happy.

“We just can’t believe it. We are absolutely devastated."

Tilly Carter, a friend of Katie’s, paid tribute to her on Facebook.

She said: “Heaven gained another angel... She will always be loved and will forever be in our hearts.”

The family are now trying to arrange a funeral during the lockdown.

"We can have about 10 people”, Emma said. She said they would eventually hold a celebration of her sister's life so more people could attend.