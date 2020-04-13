Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The body of Ruth Brown was discovered in her home on Saturday afternoon

A man has been charged after a woman was found dead in her house.

Ruth Brown, 52, was found by a caller to her home in Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on Saturday following concerns for her welfare.

Police called to her home at 15:51 BST were told she had not been seen or heard from for a couple of days.

Refuse worker Wayne Morris, 47, of Larch Close, Bognor Regis, will appear before Brighton magistrates on Tuesday charged with her murder.

In a statement, Ms Brown's family described her as "a wonderful, loving woman".

They said "her loss, under such dreadful circumstances, leaves a gap in our lives that will never be filled".

"She was a mother, a daughter, a sister, well-known, loved and respected by us and her circle of friends in Bognor and beyond."